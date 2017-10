BRIEF-Rothschild & Co Q1 revenue up at 409 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

* ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY: Q1 REVENUE DOWN 6% TO €225 MILLION (Q1 2016/2017: €240 MILLION) (ADDS DIVISION)

* Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 409 MILLION VERSUS EUR 390 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE WOULD EXPECT OUR REVENUE FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017 TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* ROTHSCHILD PRIVATE WEALTH & ASSET MANAGEMENT: Q1 REVENUE UP 40% TO €126 MILLION ‍​

* ROTHSCHILD MERCHANT BANKING: Q1 REVENUE DOWN 16% TO €47 MILLION‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2wtLZjz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)