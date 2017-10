Sept 28 (Reuters) - Roto Pumps Ltd:

* Says co declared as successful bidder for 83.1 million rupees worth project involving 7 frigates of Indian navy ‍​

* Says supply of screw pumps, spare parts to be executed between Dec 2018 to Jan 2022 ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yJBjP9