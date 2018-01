BRIEF-Roularta Media Group Makes An Offer For Sanoma Titles​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP NV:

* ‍ROULARTA MAKES AN OFFER FOR SANOMA TITLES​

* ‍MADE A BINDING OFFER FOR BELGIAN SANOMA TITLES WITH EXCEPTION OF HOME MAGAZINES​

* IS ALSO SELLING TWO OTHER TITLES TO SANOMA FOR EUR 1 MILLION

* ‍CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT EUR 145 MILLION ON MEDIALAAN SHARES TO BE RECORDED IN Q1 2018

* ‍FROM 2019, CO WILL REDUCE ITS FINANCIAL EXPENSES BY C. EUR 4.5 MILLION

* ‍REDUCING FINANCIAL EXPENSES THROUGH REPAYMENT OF BOND LOAN OF 100 MILLION EUROS​

* IN 2018, LOWER COSTS, 50% PARTICIPATION IN MEDIAFIN, RECENT ACQUISITIONS AND THE OTHER NEW ACTIVITIES WILL MAKE POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION.

* ‍FROM 2019, LEASE COSTS WILL DECREASE BY ABOUT 9 MILLION DUE TO COMPLETION OF ECONOCOM CONTRACTS​

* ‍SANOMA TITLES ACQUISITION PRICE (INCL. PENSION AND SUBSCRIPTION OBLIGATIONS) IS 33.7 MILLION EUROS​ Source text: bit.ly/2rgOS95 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)