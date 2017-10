Oct 2 (Reuters) - ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP NV:

* ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP SELLS ITS PARTICIPATION IN MEDIALAAN AND PURCHASES A 50% STAKE IN MEDIAFIN

* BOTH TRANSACTIONS WILL CONCLUDE INTO A CASH RECEIVABLE OF ABOUT 217,5 MILLION EURO FOR ROULARTA AT CLOSING Source text: bit.ly/2fEhQqz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)