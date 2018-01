Jan 22 (Reuters) - Route Mobile Ltd:

* ROUTE MOBILE FILES​ FOR IPO - FILING

* ROUTE MOBILE ‍IPO COMPRISES OF FRESH ISSUE OF UP TO SHARES WORTH 3.50 BILLION RUPEES AND OFS OF UP TO 6.5 MILLION SHARES BY SANDIPKUMAR GUPTA , RAJDIPKUMAR GUPTA​

* MOTILAL OSWAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES AND YES SECURITIES (INDIA) ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO BE USED FOR INVESTMENT IN ROUTE MOBILE (UK) FOR REPAYMENT / PREPAYMENT OF LOAN AVAILED FROM DEUTSCHE BANK AG​