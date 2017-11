Nov 13 (Reuters) - Route1 Inc-

* Route1 announces Q3 2017 financial results

* Route1 Inc - Qtrly total revenue C$1.3 million versus C$2.0 mln‍​

* Route1 Inc - qtrly ‍comprehensive net loss C$338,00 versus C$306,000​