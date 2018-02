Feb 8 (Reuters) - Routemaster Capital Inc:

* ROUTEMASTER ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC - ANNOUNCE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF UP TO 14.3 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.35 PER UNIT

* ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL - TO USE PROCEEDS FOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES, INCLUDING CRYPTOCURRENCIES, AND OTHERS