BRIEF-Routemaster announces shareholder approval of royalty acquisition

July 20 (Reuters) - Routemaster Capital Inc

* Routemaster announces shareholder approval of royalty acquisition

* Routemaster Capital Inc - Acquisition of gold royalty was approved by 99.57% of votes cast by common shareholders

* Company expects to close acquisition of gold royalty by end of August 2017

* Routemaster Capital Inc - Acquisition of option was approved by 98.81% of votes cast by common shareholders

* Is conducting a due diligence review of royalty on Danakhil Potash Project

* Is conducting a due diligence review of royalty on Danakhil Potash Project

* Will apply for final approval by tsx venture exchange if it proposes to exercise Danakhil potash project option