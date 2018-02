BRIEF-Rovio Preliminary Q4 Group Adjusted EBITDA At EUR 14.1 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ:

* REG-ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP.: PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ABOUT 2017 Q4 AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q4 ‍ROVIO‘S REVENUE GREW 17.0 PERCENT TO 73.9 MILLION EUROS (63.2 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍Q4 GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS 14.1 MILLION EUROS (15.9 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE 260-300 MILLION EUROS IN 2018 (297 MILLION EUROS IN 2017)​

* 2018 ‍PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE 9 TO 11 PERCENT (10.6 PERCENT IN 2017)​

* ‍DURING 2018, ROVIO ESTIMATES TO INVEST 10-15 MILLION EUROS IN ITS SUBSIDIARY HATCH ENTERTAINMENT OY​

* ‍APPROXIMATELY HALF OF INVESTMENT WILL IMPACT GROUP PROFIT, IE. AN IMPACT OF 2-3 %-POINTS TO EXPECTED EBIT MARGIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)