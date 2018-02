Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rovsing A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT FIRST HALF YEAR 2017/18

* ‍ REVENUE EXPECTATION FOR FULL BUSINESS YEAR 2017/18 OF DKK 26-28 MILLION​

* H1 2017/18, REVENUE AMOUNTED TO DKK 11.6 MILLION DKK 19.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES‍ 2017/18 EBITDA LEVEL OF LOSS DKK 2 MILLION TO LOSS DKK 4 MILLION​

* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO DKK - 2.9 MILLION