Dec 26 (Reuters) - Rowad Misr For Tourism Investment Co Sae :

* ROWAD MISR SAYS CONTRACT WITH HILTON INTERNATIONAL TO MANAGE HILTON SHARM EL SHEIKH FAYROUZ EXPIRES ON DEC 31 2017 ‍​

* ROWAD MISR SAYS SHARM DREAMS GROUP TO MANAGE HILTON SHARM EL SHEIKH FAYROUZ EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018 ‍​