Nov 15 (Reuters) - ROWAD TOURISM COMPANY

* BOARD APPROVES TO SELL 6 MILLION SHARES IN EGYPTIAN RESORTS CO TO RESTRUCTURE CO‘S INVESTMENT AND FOR LIQUIDITY‍​

* BOARD APPROVES TO PARTICIPATE WITH 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN ESTABLISHING EGP 100 MILLION COMPANY Source: (bit.ly/2zFqjFq) Further company coverage: