BRIEF-Rowsley To Buy Sasteria For S$1.6 Bln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Rowsley Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH LIM ENG HOCK TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SASTERIA PTE LTD​

* ANNOUNCES ‍ S$1.6 BILLION ACQUISITION OF THOMSON MEDICAL AND TMC LIFE SCIENCES​

* ‍CONSIDERATION WILL BE SATISFIED THROUGH 21.3 BILLION NEW ROWSLEY SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.075 PER SHARE​

* IF ALL BONUS WARRANTS & PIGGYBACK WARRANTS ARE EXERCISED, CO WILL RECEIVE S$850 MILLION & S$1,130 MILLION OF PROCEEDS RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: