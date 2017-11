Nov 14 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold reports financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Roxgold Inc says in the quarter sold 27,912 ounces of gold for gold sales totalling $35.9 million

* Roxgold Inc says produced 28,410 ounces of gold at an average cash operating cost of $445 per ounce produced for the quarter