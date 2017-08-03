BRIEF-Roxy-Pacific announces acquisition of second hotel asset in Japan

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Roxy-pacific Holdings Limited:

* Proposed acquisition of land and hotel building in Kita-Ku, Osaka City, Japan

* Unit Roxy Osaka Hotel entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Kabushiki Kaisha Grand

* Announces acquisition of its second hotel asset in Japan, Tenmabashi Grand Hotel Osaka, for JPY 3.0 billion

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on group’s consolidated earnings for current fy ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: