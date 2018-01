Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp:

* ROY ANDERSON CORP. ANNOUNCES THREE PROJECTS VALUED AT $67 MILLION

* TUTOR PERINI CORP - WORK ON PROJECTS IS ALREADY UNDERWAY AND PROJECT COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN SPRING OF 2019.

* TUTOR PERINI - THREE NEW PROJECTS HAVE BEEN RECENTLY AWARDED TO ITS SUBSIDIARY, ROY ANDERSON CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)