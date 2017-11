Nov 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS

* - AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017, OUR BASEL III CET1 RATIO WAS 10.9%, UP 10 BPS FROM PRIOR YEAR

* - QTRLY ‍DILUTED EPS OF $1.88​

* - QTRLY PERSONAL & COMMERCIAL BANKING NET INCOME OF $1,404 MILLION, INCREASED OR 10% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET INCOME OF $491 MILLION INCREASED $95 MILLION OR 24% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* - ALL AMOUNTS ARE IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S