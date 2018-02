Feb 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada:

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA TO REPURCHASE UP TO 30 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍SHARES THAT MAY BE REPURCHASED REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 2.1% OF BANK‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES​

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍PURCHASES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID MAY COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 27, 2018 AND CONTINUE UNTIL FEBRUARY 26, 2019​