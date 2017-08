July 26 (Reuters) - ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

* BEEN INFORMED BY HM TREASURY THAT AN ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE HAS NOW BEEN AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN HMT AND EC COMMISSIONER RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPETITION

* REVISED PACKAGE IS FOCUSED ON FOLLOWING TWO REMEDIES TO PROMOTE COMPETITION IN MARKET FOR BANKING SERVICES TO SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN UK