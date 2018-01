BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Posts Qtrly Earnings Per Share ‍$1.34

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN ACHIEVES DOUBLE-DOUBLE, REPORTS 2017 RESULTS, AND PROVIDES FORWARD GUIDANCE

* SEES ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $8.55 TO $8.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$1.34

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2 BILLION VERSUS $1.91 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NET YIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1.5% TO 3.5% ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS FOR 2018​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 4.1% ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS​

* NET YIELDS FOR Q1 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 3.0% TO 3.5% ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS AND APPROXIMATELY 5.5% AS-REPORTED

* 2018 NCC EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP 1.5% TO 2.0% ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS

* QTRLY ‍NET YIELDS WERE UP 3.9% ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS​

* COMPANY EXPECTS Q1 ADJUSTED EPS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.95 PER SHARE

* NCC EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD FOR Q1 QUARTER ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP APPROXIMATELY 10.0% ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS

* QTRLY ‍NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 8.7% ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍WILL GIVE A BONUS TO EVERY ONE OF CO‘S 66,000 EMPLOYEES EQUAL TO 5% OF THEIR SALARY, EXCLUDING CORPORATE OFFICERS​

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - PROJECTED CAPEX FOR FY 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022 ARE $3.4 BILLION, $2.1 BILLION, $2.5 BILLION, $2.5 BILLION & $2.9 BILLION, RESPECTIVELY​

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - ‍CAPACITY CHANGES FOR 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 AND 2022 ARE EXPECTED TO BE 3.9%, 6.9%, 4.0%, 7.7% AND 8.0%, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: