July 10 (Reuters) - Royal Hotel Ltd

* Says it plans to establish two new units to take over hotel business of a Hiroshima-based unit and a Kokura-based unit respectively on Sept. 1

* Says the Hiroshima-based unit and the Kokura-based unit will be dissolved after integration

* Says the co will forgive about 15.8 billion debts borrowed by the Hiroshima-based unit and the Kokura-based unit

