BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp announces Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp announces Q2 earnings per share C$0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* RNC announces Q2 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02

* ‍Gold material mined at beta hunt during Q2 was 1,351 tonnes per day, up 27% compared to Q1 of 2017​

* Royal Nickel Corp - ‍In 2017, RNC expects its 30% share of production from reed mine to be 4-5 kt of copper and 0.8-1.1 koz of gold​

* ‍Qtrly gold sales at beta hunt were 5,891 ounces, a decrease of 4% compared to 6,132 ounces sold in Q1 of 2017 ​

* Royal Nickel - ‍Guidance for 2017 gold production remains at 50-60,000 ounces for beta hunt mine; guidance for full year remains unchanged for Reed Mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

