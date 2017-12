Dec 19 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S:

* ROYAL UNIBREW - CONDITIONS FOR ROYAL UNIBREW‘S ACQUISITION OF ITALIAN BUSINESS TERME DI CRODO FROM GRUPPO CAMPARI ARE NOW MET

* ROYAL UNIBREW A/S - ACQUISITION OF ITALIAN BUSINESS TERME DI CRODO WILL BE COMPLETED ON 2 JANUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)