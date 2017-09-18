FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Royal Unibrew CEO Jesper Jorgensen resigns
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 18, 2017 / 6:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Royal Unibrew CEO Jesper Jorgensen resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S

* Board of company and CEO Jesper B. Jorgensen have mutually agreed that Jesper B. Jorgensen resigns from his position

* COO, Johannes F.C.M. Savonije will take over position as President & CEO of Royal Unibrew with effect as of Monday

* Kare Schultz, has decided to retire from board of directors of Royal Unibrew with effect as of 1 January 2018

* Royal Unibrew A/S - Board of directors has decided to appoint current deputy chairman of board of directors, Walther Thygesen, as chairman of board

* Changes to board of directors will be effective as per 1 January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.