Feb 26 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S:

* ‍SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME COMPLETED​

* ‍ANNOUNCED SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME HAS THUS BEEN COMPLETED.​

* ‍ACCUMULATED SHARE BUY-BACK FROM 9 MARCH 2017 TO 23 FEBRUARY 2018 AMOUNTS TO 1,684,260 SHARES AT A TOTAL COST OF DKK 560 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)