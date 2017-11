Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* ‍ROYALTY FLOW INC, A UNIT OF ROYALTY EXCHANGE, SAYS INTERESTED INVESTORS CAN NOW PLACE THEIR ORDERS FOR SHARES IN CO‘S REGULATION A+ IPO​

* ‍ROYALTY FLOW SAYS IT SEEKS TO RAISE AT LEAST $11 MILLION THROUGH IPO, BUT WILL ACCEPT UP TO $50 MILLION LIMIT ALLOWED UNDER JOBS ACT​

* ‍ROYALTY FLOW INC​ SAYS IT ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO ACQUIRE PREMIUM, ROYALTY GENERATING ASSETS​ Source text for Eikon: