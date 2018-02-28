FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 2:53 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-RPA Holdings announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - RPA Holdings Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 27, 2018, under the symbol “6572”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 600,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 50,000 shares and privately held 550,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,200 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.92 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fkmMUr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

