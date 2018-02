Feb 12 (Reuters) - RPC Inc:

* RPC INC AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM‍​

* RPC INC - BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZATION OF AMOUNT OF STOCK TO BE REPURCHASED UNDER ITS STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM BY 10.0 MILLION SHARES​