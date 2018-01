BRIEF-RPC Inc Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings $0.18/Shr

Jan 24 (Reuters) - RPC Inc:

* RPC, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 REVENUE $427.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $521.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* DURING Q4 , RECORDED A NET DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT OF $19.3 MILLION AS A COMPONENT OF TAX EXPENSE AS A RESULT OF ”TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* RPC -EXPECT RECENTLY ENACTED TAX REFORM TO HAVE “MEANINGFUL POSITIVE IMPACT” ON FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH INCREASED EARNINGS,OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2018​

* RPC - BELIEVE HIGHER OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRICES, LARGER MACRO TRENDS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY AND DEMAND, WILL INCREASE CUSTOMERS' ACTIVITIES DURING 2018