July 21 (Reuters) - RPM International Inc

* RPM acquires leading polymer flooring manufacturer

* RPM International Inc - ‍terms of transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed.​

* RPM International Inc - ‍acquired Key Resin Company, a manufacturer of polymer flooring and coating systems​

* RPM International Inc - ‍Key Resin Company will operate as one of RPM's Euclid Group of companies​