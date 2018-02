Feb 19 (Reuters) - RPP Infra Projects Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUE OF SHARES VIA QIP ON PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT BASIS FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 1.50 BILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL TO 340 MILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO ISSUE UP TO ABOUT 1.2 MILLION SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT BASIS FOR CASH TO PROMOTERS/PROMOTER GROUP