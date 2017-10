(Repeats without changes to text)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - FAURECIA

* ORGANIC GROWTH AT +10.7 PERCENT IN Q3 (VERSUS. +8.5 PERCENT IN H1)

* FY 2017 GUIDANCE (AS RECENTLY UPGRADED ON JULY 21) CONFIRMED

* Q3 VALUE-ADDED SALES EUR 3.79 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.53 BILLION YEAR AGO