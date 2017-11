BRIEF-Rpt-Hansamatrix As Says Q3 net profit up at eur 0.5 mln

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hansamatrix As:

* SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT WAS EUR 0.5 MILLION UP BY 73 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SAYS 2017 Q3 CONSOLIDATED NET TURNOVER EUR 5.2 MILLION UP BY 15 PERCENT

* SAYS 2017 Q3 EBITDA RESULT WAS EUR 1.1 MILLION, UP BY 54 PERCENT

* SAYS 9 MONTH UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED NET TURNOVER EUR 14.6 MILLION UP BY 22 PERCENT

* SAYS 9 MONTH EBITDA RESULT WAS EUR 2.9 MILLION UP BY 74 PERCENT

* SAYS 9 MONTH NET PROFIT WAS EUR 1.2 MILLION UP 167 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR