Jan 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Upc Says To Use Swisscom Ag :

* MOBILE NETWORK FOR ITS MOBILE OFFERS AFTER USING SALT’S MOBILE NETWORK SINCE 2015

* UPC SAYS MOBILE CUSTOMERS CURRENTLY STAND AT MORE THAN 100,000

* SAYS SWITCH TO TAKE PLACE IN EARLY 2019‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)