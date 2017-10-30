BRIEF-RPX reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Oct 30 (Reuters) - RPX Corp
* RPX announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $85.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.3 million
* RPX Corp - non-gaap net income for q3 was $0.22 per diluted share
* RPX Corp sees FY 2017 total revenue $325 million to $330 million
* RPX Corp sees non-gaap net income $36 million to $38 million for fy 2017
* RPX Corp - will be repaying approximately $91.3 million outstanding under term facility in Q4 of 2017
* RPX Corp - will not incur any early termination costs by early repayment of term facility, revolving credit facility will remain available for use