Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rr Donnelley & Sons Co:

* RR DONNELLEY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.75 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 3.6 PERCENT TO $1.93 BILLION

* ISSUES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $6.80 BILLION TO $7.00 BILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.90 TO $1.20

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $100 MILLION TO $115 MILLION