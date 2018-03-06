FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- RS Technologies to issue new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6(Reuters) - RS Technologies Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 1.2 million new shares through public offering

* Says it will issue 242,000 new shares through private placement, to SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd

* Proceeds to be mainly used for loan repayment and investment fund

* Says president of the company, who currently holds 52.3 percent voting power (direct voting power and indirect voting power included ) in the company will cut voting power in the company to 44.9 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z8CPi6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

