BRIEF-RSA Insurance says UK unit hurt by catastrophe losses in Q3

Sept 25 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc:

* RSA INSURANCE - “TRADING RESULTS FOR Q3 TO DATE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR TRENDS, ACROSS COMPANY WITH EXCEPTION OF UK BUSINESS SEGMENT”

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - “HERE, CATASTROPHE LOSSES FROM US, CARIBBEAN AND MEXICO WILL IMPACT SEPTEMBER RESULTS IN MARINE AND INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIOS”

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC - “AT PRESENT LOSSES NOTIFIED ARE WELL BELOW REINSURANCE LIMITS THOUGH FINAL POSITION WILL TAKE SOME WEEKS TO EMERGE”

* RSA INSURANCE - "UK UNDERLYING RESULTS IN QUARTER CONTINUE TO REFLECT CHALLENGES VISIBLE IN H1, AGAINST WHICH UNDERWRITING ACTIONS ARE BEING TAKEN"