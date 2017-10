Oct 23 (Reuters) - R.T. BRISCOE (NIGERIA) PLC:

* NINE-MONTH REVENUE 3.601 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 8.447 BILLION NAIRA ‍​

* 9-MONTH ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 1.72 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.68 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO