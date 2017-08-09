FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RTI Surgical Inc enters into a third amended and restated loan agreement​
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-RTI Surgical Inc enters into a third amended and restated loan agreement​

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Inc

* RTI Surgical Inc says ‍on August 3, 2017 company entered into a third amended and restated loan agreement​ - SEC filing

* 2017 loan agreement provides for a revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $42.5 million​

* Total of $35.0 million currently is outstanding on revolving credit facility​

* 2017 loan agreement also contains a term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $25.4 million​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vOn9xO) Further company coverage:

