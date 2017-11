Nov 29 (Reuters) - Rubicon Minerals Corp:

* RUBICON MINERALS - ENTERED INTO DEAL TO BUY GOLDEN TAG‘S 40% INTEREST IN MCCUAIG PROPERTY FOR 550,000 COMMON SHARES OF RUBICON

* RUBICON MINERALS CORP - COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS A 60% INTEREST IN MCCUAIG AND, UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, WILL HAVE A 100% INTEREST

* RUBICON MINERALS CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION, JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES WILL BE TERMINATED