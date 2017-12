Dec 18 (Reuters) - Rubicon Technology Inc:

* RUBICON TECHNOLOGY, INC. ADOPTS A STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN TO PROTECT THE VALUE OF ITS NET OPERATING LOSSES

* RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC - SETS TRIGGER AT 4.9 PERCENT

* RUBICON TECHNOLOGY - BOARD DECLARED DIVIDEND OF ONE PREFERRED-SHARE-PURCHASE-RIGHT FOR EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING AS OF JAN 2, 2018

* RUBICON TECHNOLOGY- RIGHTS ISSUED UNDER STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN WILL EXPIRE ON DEC 18, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: