FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday to be acquired by NRD Capital for $2.40 per share
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday to be acquired by NRD Capital for $2.40 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday to be acquired by NRD Capital for $2.40 per share

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - ‍ NRD will assume or retire all debt obligations for total enterprise value of approximately $335 million, excluding transaction expense​

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - ‍transaction has been unanimously approved by Ruby Tuesday’s board of directors and NRD​

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - ‍agreement to be acquired by a fund managed by NRD Capital, an atlanta-based private equity firm​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.