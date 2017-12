BRIEF-Rucaparib MAA Referred By CHMP To Scientific Advisory Group On Oncology For Review

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* RUCAPARIB MAA FOR THE OVARIAN CANCER TREATMENT INDICATION REFERRED BY CHMP TO SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY GROUP ON ONCOLOGY FOR REVIEW EXPECTED IN FEBRUARY 2018

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC - IN JANUARY 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO NOTIFY EMA OF ITS INTENT TO SUBMIT A NEW MAA IN Q2 2018

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY - PLANS TO NOTIFY EMA OF INTENT TO SUBMIT A NEW MAA FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT INDICATION IN WOMEN WITH ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC - EXACT DATE FOR SAG MEETING HAS NOT YET BEEN SET BUT WE EXPECT IT TO TAKE PLACE IN EARLY FEBRUARY 2018