BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.54
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc:

* Rudolph Technologies reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $66.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.2 million

* Rudolph Technologies Inc qtrly non gaap earnings per share ‍$0.33​

* Rudolph Technologies - ‍currently anticipating seasonal decline in revenue that is comparable to decline in prior years for Q4, ending December 31​

* Rudolph Technologies Inc - ‍expect revenue to be in a range of $57 million to $63 million for Q4​

* Rudolph Technologies ‍sees Q4 diluted GAAP net income/share to be in range of $0.18 to $0.24, non-GAAP net income/diluted share to be $0.22 to $0.28 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
