FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments says disposal of Rui Kang Pharmaceutical shares by Wah Yan Healthcare
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 15, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments says disposal of Rui Kang Pharmaceutical shares by Wah Yan Healthcare

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd

* Genius Lead and Wah Yan Healthcare entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for consideration of hk$207.1 million (equivalent to hk$0.51 per sale share)

* Wah Yan Healthcare has conditionally to sell 406 million sale shares, representing 51.5% Rui Kang Pharmaceutical

* Estimated that Wah Yan Healthcare Group will record a gain of about hk$62.9 million as a result of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.