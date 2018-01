Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ruixin International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO REPORT AN ESTIMATED LOSS OF AROUND HK$44.0 MILLION FOR FY​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍DECREASE IN OPERATING LOSS IN REPORTING PERIOD​

* ‍ESTIMATED FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM MODIFICATION OF TERMS OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES WAS RISE OF HK$32.9 MILLION IN OTHER RESERVE​