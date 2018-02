Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rumbleon Inc:

* RUMBLEON, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $3.44 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $7.2 MILLION TO $7.5 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍NET LOSS RANGING FROM $3.0 MILLION TO $3.6 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍REVENUE IN EXCESS OF $100 MILLION​

* ‍SEES POSITIVE CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018