Feb 5 (Reuters) - Rupert Resources Ltd:

* RUPERT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* RUPERT RESOURCES - INTENDS TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 6,024,096 COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $0.83 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )