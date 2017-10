Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rural Funds Group

* ‍To buy three contiguous cattle properties in northern Queensland for $53.0 million as part of a $72.5 million transaction​

* ‍FY18 total forecast distributions remain unchanged at 10.03 cpu​

* ‍Acquisition expected to increase fy18 affo from 12.5 cents per unit to 12.7 cpu​